Man shot on North Culver Street in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On February 28, 2021, at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Culver Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at the location and observed male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. A second male victim also suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into an area hospital seeking treatment.

Southwest District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

