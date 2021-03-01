Man shot outside Dover Hookah Bar

Loading...

Dover, DE – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early this morning and left one man wounded.

The incident occurred on February 28, 2021, at approximately 12:49 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to Oasis Hookah Lounge located 4115 North DuPont Highway, Dover, in reference to a shooting. The investigation has determined a 23-year-old male was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot when multiple gunshots were fired. Subsequently, the victim was shot once in the upper extremity. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and treated for a gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information at this time and no other reported injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Ford with Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-698-8569. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

