Mom threw son’s body into river, reported him as missing

MIDDLETOWN, OH – The body of missing child James Hutchinson has not yet been found, but police in Middletown confirm that his mother threw him into the Ohio River after he died.

On Sunday, James Robert Hutchinson, age 6, was reported missing to the Middletown Division of Police by his mother, Brittany Gosney. A wide-scale search for the boy began with many members of the community involved.

During the search, the boy’s mother and her boyfriend confessed to police that the boy died and they dumped his body in the river.

“Sadly, upon further questioning of Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, they now say that James was killed in Preble County a few days ago. The child’s body was brought back to Middletown, where they live, and later put into the Ohio River,” the Middletown Police Department said. “We will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover James’s body. The river is very high and treacherous, so we will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.”

Brittany Gosney, age 29, was charged with Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and Tampering with Evidence. James Hamilton, age 42, was charged with Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence. Two other children in the household have been removed from the residence.

