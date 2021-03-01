One dead in Boynton Beach Fatal Crash

Loading...

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Boynton Beach Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Saturday at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Southwest 30th Avenue.

A preliminary investigation determined that James Benson, 54, of Fort Lauderdale stopped his black 2013 Chrysler 200 on Congress Avenue to fix a piece of furniture that was strapped to the roof of his car. He and his vehicle were struck by a white 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by Jonathan Gold, 32, of Boynton Beach. A silver 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Otsheel Rene, 37, of Boynton Beach then also struck Benson’s vehicle. Neither Gold nor Rene was injured.

Benson was taken via trauma alert to Delray Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Dennis Castro at 561-732-8116.

