Three shot inside Baltimore’s Island Pride Carry-Out restaurant

BALTIMORE MD — On February 28, ,2021, at approximately 4:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 4100 block of West Belvedere Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at the location and observed a 29-year-old male and a 57-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals. A third victim, a 42-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds walked into a Howard County hospital seeking treatment.

Northwest District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Investigators learned that all of the victims were shot inside of the Island Pride Carry-Out during an after-party.

All of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.