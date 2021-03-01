Trump says talk of third political party is fake news created by fake news media

Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump on Sunday said he is not interested in creating a third political party, saying that the Republican party will move forward and it will move forward without the old guard dissenters such as Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney.

“We’re gathered this afternoon to talk about the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country. For the next four years, the brave Republicans in this room will be at the heart of the effort to oppose the radical Democrats, the fake news media, and their toxic cancel culture,” Trump said. “Something new to our ears, cancel culture. And I want you to know that I’m going to continue to fight right by your side. We will do what we’ve done right from the beginning, which is to win. We’re not starting new parties. They kept saying, he’s going to start a brand new party. We have the Republican party. It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party. That was fake news, fake news.”

Trump said dividing the Republican party would play into the hands of Democrats and Republicans such as Cheney and Romney in weakening the party so they could regain control.

“No. Wouldn’t that be brilliant? Let’s start a new party and let’s divide our vote so that you can never win. No, we’re not interested in that. No we have tremendous, Mr. McLaughlin just gave me numbers that nobody’s ever heard of before, more popular than anybody. That’s all of us. It’s all of us,” Trump said. “We will be united and strong like never before. We will save and strengthen America. And we will fight the onslaught of radicalism, socialism, and indeed it all leads to communism once and for all. That’s what it leads to.”

