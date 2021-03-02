After covering his brother throughout pandemic, CNN’s Chris Cuomo says he now cannot cover his brother Andrew

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo who has extensively covered his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said this week that he cannot cover his brother’s multiple sexual improprieties and decisions that may have lead to the deaths of thousands of senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suddenly, the CNN anchor and the network feel only positive press is good for the elder Cuomo.

“Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so,” Cuomo said in a statement on CNN.

>> @ChrisCuomo at the top of @CuomoPrimeTime tonight: "Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so." pic.twitter.com/G49mZYTG4D — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021

CNN backed up the younger Cuomo and provided their logic behind the decision that forced Chris Cuomo’s coverage of Andrew has come to an end.

“The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time. We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest,” Cuomo said. “As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively.”

On the contrary, Chris Cuomo’s coverage of his brother’s multitude of scandals is exactly the sort of transparency the American public would finally like to see out of CNN.