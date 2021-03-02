Andrew Cuomo said he didn’t realize he was a sexist, male chauvinist pig, apologizes

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this week apologized to the women he berated, belittled, and made unwanted sexual advances on, saying he didn’t realize his behavior was harmful and inappropriate. Essentially, he apologized for being a self-centered, sexist, male chauvinist pig.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” Cuomo said in an apology to those he violated.’

Instead, the New York governor said he was just being “playful” and “may have been insensitive or too personal” in his dealings with co-workers of the opposite sex.

Loading...

New York Congresswoman and fellow Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was appalled by the allegations against Cuomo.

“Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read,” she said. “There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.”

Continue Reading Below

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio echoed the sentiments of AOC, adding that the Governor’s contribution to the nursing home death crisis in 2020 and these latest allegations are basis to have the governor’s emergency powers revoked.

Loading...

“New Yorkers have seen detailed, documented accounts of sexual harassment, multiple instances of intimidation, and the admitted withholding of information on the deaths of over 15,000 people. Questions of this magnitude cannot hang over the heads of New Yorkers as we fight off pandemic and economic crisis,” Mayor DeBlasio said. “It’s clear what must now take place. The State legislature must immediately revoke the Governor’s emergency powers that overrule local control.”

DeBlasio also called for independent investigations into the mounting claims of misconducting piling up against the governor.

Loading...

“In addition, two fully independent investigations must be held immediately into the deaths at nursing homes and the disturbing personal misconduct allegations,” the mayor said. “Precedence shows that investigations of the Governor must be completely independent of his office. The investigation into nursing home deaths must be free to examine campaign contributions from the nursing home industry. And the investigation into sexual misconduct must be led by someone fully independent of the governor, not the former business partner of the Governor’s top advisor. 2021 must be a year of progress and recovery. These efforts for transparency must be met.”

Loading...

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.