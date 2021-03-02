Cambridge Police investigating overnight shooting that sent one man to hospital

CAMBRIDGE, MA – The Cambridge Police Department reported today that while on patrol investigating catalytic converter thefts, officers heard a gunshot and immediately spotted a victim.

“We have been investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Fifth Street and Spring Street that took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound,” the Cambridge Police Department said. “While conducting proactive patrols focused on a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area, a Cambridge Police Officer was on Fifth Street and heard a gunshot. He then observed an injured victim walking on Spring Street towards Fifth Street. The Officer also reported seeing two vehicles leaving the area on Spring Street towards Sixth Street. He immediately ran to the victim and provided medical aid before Cambridge Fire arrived on the scene to render further treatment. The victim was later transported to a local hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.”

Following a preliminary investigation, Officers located two abandoned vehicles in the area of nearby Hurley Street.

Two males, both from Boston, were also identified as Officers searched for a possible suspect(s). They were taken to the Cambridge Police Station for questioning. While conducting a search of the area, Officers were also able to locate a semi-automatic firearm on a nearby porch, a large quantity of crack cocaine, a knife, and other evidence.

All of the evidence was recovered and will be processed. The Cambridge Police were assisted by the State Police and Boston Police, as well as the Cambridge Fire Department and Pro EMS.

While we have identified involved parties, no suspects have been charged at this time. The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message. Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send anonymous tips via email, visit www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips.