Canadian fugitive caught in the Bronx with child pornography

NEWARK, N.J. – A Bronx, New York, man appeared in court today on charges of possessing and distributing images of child sexual abuse, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Perth De, aka “Parthasarthie Kapoor,” 47, is charged by complaint with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He appeared by videoconference today before U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III and was ordered detained.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On Jan. 21, 2020, De was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport pursuant to a provisional arrest warrant obtained at the request of the Government of Canada, which previously charged De with sexually assaulting minors. Law enforcement officials found several cellular phones in De’s luggage. A subsequent forensic examination of one of the cellular phones revealed numerous videos of children being sexually abused. Some of the videos had been distributed from the cellular phone.

The charge of distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina, and the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, with the investigation leading to the charges.

The government is represented by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kendall Randolph of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

The charges and allegations in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.