Clendenin Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

CHARLESTON, W. VA – – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Terry L. Spradlin, 34, of Clendenin, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Spradlin admitted that on August 31, 2019, officers with the Dunbar Police Department encountered him before opening hours in Shawnee Park in Dunbar. Spradlin admitted he possessed a firearm which had travelled in interstate commerce and which he had strapped in a holster. Spradlin further admitted he had a prior felony conviction for first degree robbery in the Circuit Court of Roane County and was prohibited from possessing the firearm.

Spradlin faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on May 20, 2021.

The Dunbar Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is handling the prosecution.