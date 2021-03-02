Pedestrian struck and killed overnight in Macon

MACON, GA – A man in Macon was struck by a passing vehicle and killed Monday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on Pio Nono Avenue near Glendale Avenue just after 11:30 pm,” the department said. “The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a male sitting in the roadway of Pio Nono Avenue near Glendale Avenue. While deputies were en route to the call they were advised that the male had been struck by a vehicle.”

Upon arrival deputies found that the male was struck by a Kia Optima, driven by a 42-year-old male of Macon, traveling north on Pio Nono Avenue. The victim, a 29-year-old male of Macon, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office. The next of kin has not been notified. The roadway was closed for a couple of hours while investigators worked the incident, but it is now back open.

No one else was injured during the incident.

This accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

