Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Third accuser comes out against horndog Cuomo and she has a picture to prove it

By Adam Devine
The New York Times today reported a third sexual accuser of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.  Her name is Anna Ruch and she claims the governor aggressively made a move on her at her friends’ wedding.

You can read about that in the New York Times.

This time, packing photo evidence that something happened, it gives credibility to the prior two allegations against the Governor.

What’s worse is that the governor in the photo published by the Times has a rather peculiar facial expression going.

