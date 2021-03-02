Two more shot, one more dead in Portland as crime wave continues

PORTLAND, OR – A crime wave continues in Portland, Oregon as another shooting in the city has claimed another life.

On March 1, 2021, at about 10:19 p.m., Portland Police responded to the report of shots in the Cully neighborhood, near the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street.

Officers arrived to find that two people had been shot. One of the people was deceased, the other person was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Officers set up a crime scene to preserve evidence and began to canvass the neighborhood for witnesses. There is no suspect information to release. Portland Police homicide detectives responded to take over the investigation.

Additional information will be released at the direction of the Detective Division.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762.

