Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Home News Topics Police Blotter West Virginia Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Medication Intended for Veterans

West Virginia Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Medication Intended for Veterans

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
News TopicsPolice BlotterShore News BeyondVirginia News
United States Court House. Courthouse facade with columns, lower Manhattan New York USA

ABINGDON, VA – A former employee of the United States Postal Service pleaded guilty last week in United States District Court in Abingdon to stealing mail containing medication that was intended for United States Veterans, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced.

Ammie Hale, 45, Raysal, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today, without a plea agreement, to all charges in the indictment against her – three counts of theft of mail by an employee of the postal service for stealing mail on February 26, 2020, July 1, 2020, and August 5, 2020; and one count of making false statements. At sentencing, Hale faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 2, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.

According to court documents, from September 2019 through July 2020, the United States Postal Inspection Service- Office of the Inspector General (USPIS-OIG) received over 40 reports from the Salem, Virginia Veterans Affairs Medical Center of medication parcels mailed to veterans in the Tazewell, Virginia area that were never delivered.

Loading...

Agents of the USPS-OIG reviewed available video footage and observed Hale on two different occasions, while working at the Tazwell Post Office, removing parcels from the sorting area, and taking them to an area of the Post Office where employees keep personal belongings and hiding the parcels in her purse. On August 5, 2020, agents conducted on-site surveillance and caught Hale stealing pills from a package addressed from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Hale was interviewed on August 5 and falsely told investigators that she had never stolen mail prior to that day.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service – Office of the Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer is prosecuting the case for the United States.

Continue Reading Below
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Previous articleGary crack dealer gets 5 years in prison
Next articleFiat Chrysler pleads guilty to violating Labor Relations Act
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Today's News

Load more
- Advertisment -

Latest

Load more
News TopicsPolice BlotterShore News BeyondVirginia News

West Virginia Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Medication Intended for Veterans

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
United States Court House. Courthouse facade with columns, lower Manhattan New York USA

ABINGDON, VA – A former employee of the United States Postal Service pleaded guilty last week in United States District Court in Abingdon to stealing mail containing medication that was intended for United States Veterans, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced.

Ammie Hale, 45, Raysal, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today, without a plea agreement, to all charges in the indictment against her – three counts of theft of mail by an employee of the postal service for stealing mail on February 26, 2020, July 1, 2020, and August 5, 2020; and one count of making false statements. At sentencing, Hale faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 2, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.

According to court documents, from September 2019 through July 2020, the United States Postal Inspection Service- Office of the Inspector General (USPIS-OIG) received over 40 reports from the Salem, Virginia Veterans Affairs Medical Center of medication parcels mailed to veterans in the Tazewell, Virginia area that were never delivered.

Loading...

Agents of the USPS-OIG reviewed available video footage and observed Hale on two different occasions, while working at the Tazwell Post Office, removing parcels from the sorting area, and taking them to an area of the Post Office where employees keep personal belongings and hiding the parcels in her purse. On August 5, 2020, agents conducted on-site surveillance and caught Hale stealing pills from a package addressed from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Hale was interviewed on August 5 and falsely told investigators that she had never stolen mail prior to that day.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service – Office of the Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer is prosecuting the case for the United States.

Continue Reading Below
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Previous articleGary crack dealer gets 5 years in prison
Next articleFiat Chrysler pleads guilty to violating Labor Relations Act
RELATED ARTICLES

The Swamp

Load more
News TopicsPolice BlotterShore News BeyondVirginia News

West Virginia Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Medication Intended for Veterans

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
United States Court House. Courthouse facade with columns, lower Manhattan New York USA

ABINGDON, VA – A former employee of the United States Postal Service pleaded guilty last week in United States District Court in Abingdon to stealing mail containing medication that was intended for United States Veterans, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced.

Ammie Hale, 45, Raysal, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today, without a plea agreement, to all charges in the indictment against her – three counts of theft of mail by an employee of the postal service for stealing mail on February 26, 2020, July 1, 2020, and August 5, 2020; and one count of making false statements. At sentencing, Hale faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 2, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.

According to court documents, from September 2019 through July 2020, the United States Postal Inspection Service- Office of the Inspector General (USPIS-OIG) received over 40 reports from the Salem, Virginia Veterans Affairs Medical Center of medication parcels mailed to veterans in the Tazewell, Virginia area that were never delivered.

Loading...

Agents of the USPS-OIG reviewed available video footage and observed Hale on two different occasions, while working at the Tazwell Post Office, removing parcels from the sorting area, and taking them to an area of the Post Office where employees keep personal belongings and hiding the parcels in her purse. On August 5, 2020, agents conducted on-site surveillance and caught Hale stealing pills from a package addressed from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Hale was interviewed on August 5 and falsely told investigators that she had never stolen mail prior to that day.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service – Office of the Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer is prosecuting the case for the United States.

Continue Reading Below
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Previous articleGary crack dealer gets 5 years in prison
Next articleFiat Chrysler pleads guilty to violating Labor Relations Act
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv