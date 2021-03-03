Aiken Resident Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison on Meth Charges

Columbia, SOUTH CAROLINA – Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced today that James Sydnor Willis, 40, of Aiken County, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Evidence presented in court established that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiated an investigation into the narcotics distribution activities of Kenneth Evans and Eddie Brockington, co-defendants in the case. Both Evans and Brockington were serving sentences in state prisons at the time of the conspiracy – Evans in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and Brockington in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, agents learned that members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin for Evans and Brockington. Some of the individuals charged were responsible for transporting multi-kilogram amounts of methamphetamine and heroin into South Carolina and then distributing the drugs throughout the state. Willis was involved in purchasing and distributing methamphetamine in the Aiken County area for Evans. Willis was arrested several times with methamphetamine nearby.

United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Willis to 120 months in federal prison, followed by eight years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by agents of the DEA and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney William K. Witherspoon prosecuted the case.