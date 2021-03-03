Brick Township School District Celebrates Read Across America Day in Seussical Style

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Brick Township Public School District on Tuesday fully embraced all things Dr. Seuss despite a national outcry to disassociate Read Across America Day with the beloved children’s author.

The district is hosting a “Read Across America Spirit Week” this week which includes Dr. Seuss-themed days for elementary school students.

Monday was ‘Cat in the Hat Day’ where students got to wear their favorite hats to schools. It was also Mismatch Day.

On Tuesday, the district held crazy socks day in celebration of the Dr. Seuss book “Fox in Sox”.

Today is ‘If I Ran the Zoo Day”, allowing students to bring in stuffed animals and to wear animal-themed clothing.

On Thursday, the district will honor the Grinch and encourage students to wear green, but most students are most likely awaiting ‘I’m not going to get up today day’, which is pajama day, and Friday, the end of the week.

