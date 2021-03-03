Home News Topics Court Reports Bronx Man Sentenced to 61 Months for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud...

Bronx Man Sentenced to 61 Months for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud and Identity Theft            

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondNew Hampshire NewsNew York NewsPolice Blotter

CONCORD, N.H  – Albert Paulin, 34, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced to 61 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

            According to court documents and statements made in court, from approximately August of 2017 to approximately January of 2018, Paulin conspired with others to withdraw money from other person’s bank accounts.  Specifically, Paulin drove runners to a number of bank branches and provided them with false driver’s licenses that contained bank customers’ personal identifying information and the runners’ photographs.  Paulin also provided the runners with the account holders’ bank account number.  The runners then entered the bank branches and withdrew funds from bank accounts with the information provided by Paulin.

Related News:  Licensed Pharmacist Pleads Guilty To Making False Statements To The DEA About Controlled Substances

In total, Paulin’s runners successfully withdrew over $109,900 and attempted to withdraw an additional $43,700 from over 19 victims’ bank accounts.  All but three of the accountholders targeted by Paulin’s scheme were New Hampshire residents.

Loading...

Paulin previously pleaded guilty on January 30, 2020.  In addition to his prison sentence, Paulin was ordered to pay $114,400 in restitut

“Fraud and identify theft are serious crimes that can have very significant impacts on the victims whose identities are stolen or whose accounts are compromised,” said U.S. Attorney Murray.  “Those who travel to New Hampshire to commit these crimes should understand that we will work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute identity thieves.  The significant sentence imposed on Mr. Paulin demonstrates that federal crimes will have substantial consequences.”                 

Related News:  Charlton County meth trafficker gets 20 years in federal prison
Continue Reading Below

            This matter was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the West Springfield, Massachusetts Police Department, Westboro, Massachusetts Police Department, and Springfield, Massachusetts Police Department.  The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hunter.

Loading...
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

 

Loading...

Previous articlePreston County man sentenced for sending obscene material to a minor
Next articleGeorgetown man charged with 5 pounds of pot
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Today's News

Load more
- Advertisment -

Trending

Load more
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondNew Hampshire NewsNew York NewsPolice Blotter

Bronx Man Sentenced to 61 Months for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud and Identity Theft            

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal

CONCORD, N.H  – Albert Paulin, 34, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced to 61 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

Related News:  Man who killed 3-year-old girl in Beltway crash convicted

            According to court documents and statements made in court, from approximately August of 2017 to approximately January of 2018, Paulin conspired with others to withdraw money from other person’s bank accounts.  Specifically, Paulin drove runners to a number of bank branches and provided them with false driver’s licenses that contained bank customers’ personal identifying information and the runners’ photographs.  Paulin also provided the runners with the account holders’ bank account number.  The runners then entered the bank branches and withdrew funds from bank accounts with the information provided by Paulin.

Related News:  Charlton County meth trafficker gets 20 years in federal prison

In total, Paulin’s runners successfully withdrew over $109,900 and attempted to withdraw an additional $43,700 from over 19 victims’ bank accounts.  All but three of the accountholders targeted by Paulin’s scheme were New Hampshire residents.

Loading...

Paulin previously pleaded guilty on January 30, 2020.  In addition to his prison sentence, Paulin was ordered to pay $114,400 in restitut

Related News:  Port St. Lucie Appliance Thief Gets Bogged Down in the Mud

“Fraud and identify theft are serious crimes that can have very significant impacts on the victims whose identities are stolen or whose accounts are compromised,” said U.S. Attorney Murray.  “Those who travel to New Hampshire to commit these crimes should understand that we will work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute identity thieves.  The significant sentence imposed on Mr. Paulin demonstrates that federal crimes will have substantial consequences.”                 

Related News:  Creepy Cuomo to Female Reporter: I want to see you eat the whole sausage
Continue Reading Below

            This matter was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the West Springfield, Massachusetts Police Department, Westboro, Massachusetts Police Department, and Springfield, Massachusetts Police Department.  The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hunter.

Loading...
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

 

Loading...

Previous articlePreston County man sentenced for sending obscene material to a minor
Next articleGeorgetown man charged with 5 pounds of pot
RELATED ARTICLES

The Swamp

Load more
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondNew Hampshire NewsNew York NewsPolice Blotter

Bronx Man Sentenced to 61 Months for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud and Identity Theft            

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal

CONCORD, N.H  – Albert Paulin, 34, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced to 61 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

            According to court documents and statements made in court, from approximately August of 2017 to approximately January of 2018, Paulin conspired with others to withdraw money from other person’s bank accounts.  Specifically, Paulin drove runners to a number of bank branches and provided them with false driver’s licenses that contained bank customers’ personal identifying information and the runners’ photographs.  Paulin also provided the runners with the account holders’ bank account number.  The runners then entered the bank branches and withdrew funds from bank accounts with the information provided by Paulin.

Related News:  Duval Felon Sentenced To Ten Years In Federal Prison
Related News:  Cambridge Police investigating overnight shooting that sent one man to hospital

In total, Paulin’s runners successfully withdrew over $109,900 and attempted to withdraw an additional $43,700 from over 19 victims’ bank accounts.  All but three of the accountholders targeted by Paulin’s scheme were New Hampshire residents.

Loading...

Paulin previously pleaded guilty on January 30, 2020.  In addition to his prison sentence, Paulin was ordered to pay $114,400 in restitut

“Fraud and identify theft are serious crimes that can have very significant impacts on the victims whose identities are stolen or whose accounts are compromised,” said U.S. Attorney Murray.  “Those who travel to New Hampshire to commit these crimes should understand that we will work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute identity thieves.  The significant sentence imposed on Mr. Paulin demonstrates that federal crimes will have substantial consequences.”                 

Related News:  Aiken Resident Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison on Meth Charges
Continue Reading Below

            This matter was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the West Springfield, Massachusetts Police Department, Westboro, Massachusetts Police Department, and Springfield, Massachusetts Police Department.  The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hunter.

Loading...
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

 

Loading...

Previous articlePreston County man sentenced for sending obscene material to a minor
Next articleGeorgetown man charged with 5 pounds of pot
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv