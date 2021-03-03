COVID-19 positive illegals dropped at Texas bus stop heading for New Jersey, Maryland

The Biden administration is releasing thousands of illegal immigrants into the city of Brownsville, Texas and many have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Felipe Romero, a spokesperson for that town said today that 108 confirmed positive illegal aliens have been dumped at the city bus terminal by Border Patrol agents in the past 30 days.

Those COVID-19 positive illegals are then taking busses throughout the region and country because Romero said his city has no legal authority to prevent them from traveling.

Most of the illegals coming into Texas don’t stay in Texas. They are heading for immigration safe haves such as California, New Jersey and Maryland.

“Migrant families who tested positive and spoke to that news organization at the bus station said they were waiting to travel to places such as Maryland and New Jersey,” Fox News reported after speaking to some COVID-19 positive illegals.

“Migrants also said they were told of their positive test result by station workers, but were not provided any documents noting so, Noticias Telemundo Investiga reports. They simply were told to stand in a different waiting area from other individuals,” Fox News reported.

Bus drivers in the city are not allowed to ask the illegal immigrants if they are COVID-19 positive.

