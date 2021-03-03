Critics say new Cadbury Creme Egg Commercial goes too far

Some critics are saying the new Cadbury Creme Egg “Golden Goobilee” commercial is going too far and is now using sex to sell the favorite children’s treat.

The commercial is harmless enough as it goes through different ways to eat the treats which are popular in the U.S. during the Easter holiday season. At the end of the commercial, the advertisement features a close up of two men sharing a Cadbury Egg mouth to mouth and some are offended by it.

“Sharers, yea, we are down with that,” the commercial says as it draws to an end.

A petition is now circulating online with 74,000 signatures to remove the ad because some view it as sexually provocative.

“In a show of affection, the couple uses their lips and tongue to exchange the contents of a creme egg; an image which many consumers have complained is both disgusting and off-putting,” the petition says. “Cadbury’s should not be seeking to hide under cover of LGBT rights to conduct a campaign which sexually objectifies individuals. If the couple in question were heterosexual, the advertisement would likely be prohibited, given the sexually explicit and graphic nature of the kiss.”

The petitioners feel that Cadbury’s ad right before the Easter Holiday is an affront to the religious holiday and was done to intentionally provoke Christians.

“Cadbury’s are well aware of the religious significance of Easter. Therefore, they are trying to cause gratuitous offense to members of the Christian community during the most important feast in their calendar,” the petitions says.

