Dr. Suess Was a Phil and Tammy Murphy Favorite Until they Became Woke in 2021

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy celebrated Read Across America Day on Tuesday by reading an appropriate book, approved by cancel culture in the wake of the de-platforming of Dr. Seuss. In her presentation for Read Across America Day, she too intentionally omitted the existence of Dr. Seuss or that it was even a day to honor the beloved children’s author’s birthday.

It wasn’t always like that in the Murphy household. Here’s Murphy reading Dr. Seuss in 2020.

Last year though, Murphy said Dr. Seuss was one of her family favorites. She said Sneetches was one of her favorite books because, well, it promotes anti-racist values.

In 2020, Murphy read the evil racist wordplay of white supremacist Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel. Geisel has been in the crosshairs of woke America for several years and although he died back in 1991, he and his works have been officially assassinated in 2021.

Now, one year Murphy read the racist laden words from the Dr. Seuss book Sneetches, she may claim she didn’t know she was promoting white supremacy to the children of America. She wasn’t fully woke yet when it comes to children’s books, but yet she continued to repeat the words of division on each page of the book last April.

This year, Murphy saw the error of her ways and made sure she repented for her past sins against the left. She, like many other woke Democrats across America does not like Green Eggs and Ham. She doesn’t like them anywhere.

On Read Across America Day Tuesday, sans Dr. Seuss, she read “Malala’s Magic Pencil” by Malala Yousafzai.

