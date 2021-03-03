Erie Man on Parole for Child Rape Admits Committing Two Violent Bank Robberies

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA – A former resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Ronald Eugene Lomax, 32, pleaded guilty to three counts before United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on November 21, 2018, Lomax entered the Northwest Savings Bank, 3407 Liberty Street in Erie and by force, violence and intimidation, took $5,000. On December 28, 2018, Lomax robbed the same Northwest Savings Bank branch and by force, violence and intimidation, took $6,100. Lomax pointed a handgun at the victim teller during the bank robbery on December 28th. When he committed the bank robberies, Lomax was on parole in Pennsylvania for a conviction involving the rape of a child.

Judge Haines scheduled sentencing for July 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Erie Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Lomax.

