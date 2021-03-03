Home News Topics Court Reports Erie Man on Parole for Child Rape Admits Committing Two Violent Bank...

Erie Man on Parole for Child Rape Admits Committing Two Violent Bank Robberies

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondPennsylvania NewsPolice BlotterPress Release
Stock Photo Big Stock Photo Bank Robbery

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA – A former resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Ronald Eugene Lomax, 32, pleaded guilty to three counts before United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on November 21, 2018, Lomax entered the Northwest Savings Bank, 3407 Liberty Street in Erie and by force, violence and intimidation, took $5,000. On December 28, 2018, Lomax robbed the same Northwest Savings Bank branch and by force, violence and intimidation, took $6,100. Lomax pointed a handgun at the victim teller during the bank robbery on December 28th. When he committed the bank robberies, Lomax was on parole in Pennsylvania for a conviction involving the rape of a child.

Related News:  Man shot on Thornton Street in Albany
Loading...

Judge Haines scheduled sentencing for July 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

Continue Reading Below

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Erie Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Lomax.

Related News:  Former Onondaga County Postal Carrier Sentenced for Obstructing the Mail
Loading...
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Loading...

Previous articleHazleton Man Sentenced To 51 Months’ Imprisonment For Heroin And Fentanyl Trafficking
Next articleEugene Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Today's News

Load more
- Advertisment -

Trending

Load more
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondPennsylvania NewsPolice BlotterPress Release

Erie Man on Parole for Child Rape Admits Committing Two Violent Bank Robberies

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Stock Photo Big Stock Photo Bank Robbery

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA – A former resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Related News:  Man who Brandished Firearm at a Victim Telling Her he Does Not Mess With “Snitches” Sentenced to Federal Prison

Ronald Eugene Lomax, 32, pleaded guilty to three counts before United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on November 21, 2018, Lomax entered the Northwest Savings Bank, 3407 Liberty Street in Erie and by force, violence and intimidation, took $5,000. On December 28, 2018, Lomax robbed the same Northwest Savings Bank branch and by force, violence and intimidation, took $6,100. Lomax pointed a handgun at the victim teller during the bank robbery on December 28th. When he committed the bank robberies, Lomax was on parole in Pennsylvania for a conviction involving the rape of a child.

Related News:  Jacksonville Man Sentenced To Extra Ten Months In Prison For Possessing Marijuana In Federal Custody
Loading...

Judge Haines scheduled sentencing for July 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Related News:  Three shot inside Baltimore's Island Pride Carry-Out restaurant

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

Continue Reading Below

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Erie Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Lomax.

Related News:  Former Onondaga County Postal Carrier Sentenced for Obstructing the Mail
Loading...
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Loading...

Previous articleHazleton Man Sentenced To 51 Months’ Imprisonment For Heroin And Fentanyl Trafficking
Next articleEugene Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old
RELATED ARTICLES

The Swamp

Load more
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondPennsylvania NewsPolice BlotterPress Release

Erie Man on Parole for Child Rape Admits Committing Two Violent Bank Robberies

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Stock Photo Big Stock Photo Bank Robbery

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA – A former resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Ronald Eugene Lomax, 32, pleaded guilty to three counts before United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on November 21, 2018, Lomax entered the Northwest Savings Bank, 3407 Liberty Street in Erie and by force, violence and intimidation, took $5,000. On December 28, 2018, Lomax robbed the same Northwest Savings Bank branch and by force, violence and intimidation, took $6,100. Lomax pointed a handgun at the victim teller during the bank robbery on December 28th. When he committed the bank robberies, Lomax was on parole in Pennsylvania for a conviction involving the rape of a child.

Related News:  Jersey City Cop Arranged to Pay $200 for Sex with Children 8, 10 in Atlantic City
Loading...

Judge Haines scheduled sentencing for July 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Related News:  Jersey City Cop Arranged to Pay $200 for Sex with Children 8, 10 in Atlantic City

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

Continue Reading Below

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Erie Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Lomax.

Related News:  Former Onondaga County Postal Carrier Sentenced for Obstructing the Mail
Loading...
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Loading...

Previous articleHazleton Man Sentenced To 51 Months’ Imprisonment For Heroin And Fentanyl Trafficking
Next articleEugene Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv