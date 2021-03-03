Home News Topics Court Reports Eugene Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old

Eugene Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondOregon NewsPolice BlotterPress Release

EUGENE, ORE —A former Eugene elementary school teacher was sentenced to federal prison today for sexually abusing a minor female, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug.

William Hamann, 38, was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison and ten years supervised release. Hamman was also ordered to pay restitution to his victim.

According to court documents, on several occasions beginning in 2018 and continuing until July 2019, Hamann paid a minor female for oral sex and recorded the minor performing the sex acts. The minor female was 15 years old during the first encounter with Hamman. Eugene Police Department detectives and FBI agents arrested Hamann on July 26, 2019, when he came to meet the minor a fourth time. Agents searched his mobile phone and found a recording of one of the sex acts. Hamman used social media to arrange the meetings with the minor.

Related News:  Allergy and Asthma Associates in Roanoke Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge; Enters into Civil Resolution Over Health Care Fraud Allegations
Loading...

A search of Hamman’s residence and digital devices revealed that he had previously approached several other females online who said they were minors. Investigators uncovered evidence that Hamman had engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them even after they said they were underage.

On August 21, 2019, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a four-count indictment charging Hamann with sexual exploitation and trafficking of a child, possession of child pornography, and attempted sex trafficking of a child. On January 19, 2021, he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child.

Related News:  Hudson Woman Sentenced to 15 Months for Tampering with Consumer Products and Unlawfully Obtaining Controlled Substances          
Continue Reading Below

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Eugene Police Department. It was prosecuted by Jeff Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and Katherine Green, Lane County Deputy District Attorney.

Loading...

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website at www.missingkids.org.

Related News:  Fiat Chrysler pleads guilty to violating Labor Relations Act

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Loading...

Loading...

Previous articleAiken Resident Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison on Meth Charges
Next articleMan who Brandished Firearm at a Victim Telling Her he Does Not Mess With “Snitches” Sentenced to Federal Prison
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Today's News

Load more
- Advertisment -

Trending

Load more
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondOregon NewsPolice BlotterPress Release

Eugene Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal

EUGENE, ORE —A former Eugene elementary school teacher was sentenced to federal prison today for sexually abusing a minor female, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug.

William Hamann, 38, was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison and ten years supervised release. Hamman was also ordered to pay restitution to his victim.

According to court documents, on several occasions beginning in 2018 and continuing until July 2019, Hamann paid a minor female for oral sex and recorded the minor performing the sex acts. The minor female was 15 years old during the first encounter with Hamman. Eugene Police Department detectives and FBI agents arrested Hamann on July 26, 2019, when he came to meet the minor a fourth time. Agents searched his mobile phone and found a recording of one of the sex acts. Hamman used social media to arrange the meetings with the minor.

Related News:  Hudson Woman Sentenced to 15 Months for Tampering with Consumer Products and Unlawfully Obtaining Controlled Substances          
Loading...

A search of Hamman’s residence and digital devices revealed that he had previously approached several other females online who said they were minors. Investigators uncovered evidence that Hamman had engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them even after they said they were underage.

On August 21, 2019, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a four-count indictment charging Hamann with sexual exploitation and trafficking of a child, possession of child pornography, and attempted sex trafficking of a child. On January 19, 2021, he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child.

Related News:  Worcester police investigation shoot of 47-year old man
Continue Reading Below

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Eugene Police Department. It was prosecuted by Jeff Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and Katherine Green, Lane County Deputy District Attorney.

Related News:  Allergy and Asthma Associates in Roanoke Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge; Enters into Civil Resolution Over Health Care Fraud Allegations
Loading...

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website at www.missingkids.org.

Related News:  Navajo man charged with sexually abusing a child            

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Loading...
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Loading...

Previous articleAiken Resident Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison on Meth Charges
Next articleMan who Brandished Firearm at a Victim Telling Her he Does Not Mess With “Snitches” Sentenced to Federal Prison
RELATED ARTICLES

The Swamp

Load more
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondOregon NewsPolice BlotterPress Release

Eugene Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal

EUGENE, ORE —A former Eugene elementary school teacher was sentenced to federal prison today for sexually abusing a minor female, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug.

William Hamann, 38, was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison and ten years supervised release. Hamman was also ordered to pay restitution to his victim.

According to court documents, on several occasions beginning in 2018 and continuing until July 2019, Hamann paid a minor female for oral sex and recorded the minor performing the sex acts. The minor female was 15 years old during the first encounter with Hamman. Eugene Police Department detectives and FBI agents arrested Hamann on July 26, 2019, when he came to meet the minor a fourth time. Agents searched his mobile phone and found a recording of one of the sex acts. Hamman used social media to arrange the meetings with the minor.

Related News:  Worcester police investigation shoot of 47-year old man
Loading...

A search of Hamman’s residence and digital devices revealed that he had previously approached several other females online who said they were minors. Investigators uncovered evidence that Hamman had engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them even after they said they were underage.

Related News:  Hudson Woman Sentenced to 15 Months for Tampering with Consumer Products and Unlawfully Obtaining Controlled Substances          

On August 21, 2019, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a four-count indictment charging Hamann with sexual exploitation and trafficking of a child, possession of child pornography, and attempted sex trafficking of a child. On January 19, 2021, he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child.

Related News:  Hudson Woman Sentenced to 15 Months for Tampering with Consumer Products and Unlawfully Obtaining Controlled Substances          
Continue Reading Below

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Eugene Police Department. It was prosecuted by Jeff Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and Katherine Green, Lane County Deputy District Attorney.

Loading...

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website at www.missingkids.org.

Related News:  Feds charge Baltimore SWAT cop for child pornography

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Loading...
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Loading...

Previous articleAiken Resident Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison on Meth Charges
Next articleMan who Brandished Firearm at a Victim Telling Her he Does Not Mess With “Snitches” Sentenced to Federal Prison
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv