Former Onondaga County Postal Carrier Sentenced for Obstructing the Mail

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Priscilla Czyz, age 37, of Cato, New York, was sentenced today to 6 months of probation for obstructing the mail, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, United States Postal Service-Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG), Northeast Area Field Office.

In pleading guilty to the charge for which she was sentenced, Czyz admitted that between September 24, 2020, and October 7, 2020, she willfully failed to deliver mail entrusted to her by the United States Postal Service. Specifically, Czyz failed to deliver 354 pieces of political advertising mail to customers on her route in Onondaga County. Instead of delivering the mail, Czyz took it home, where law enforcement agents found it nearly two weeks later sitting in the rain on top of a dog crate in Czyz’s front yard. The mail was seized by the agents and later delivered by the Postal Service to the intended recipients. Prior to this offense, Czyz had been working as a postal carrier since approximately 2013. Czyz’s attorney informed the court prior to sentencing that Czyz lost her job at the Postal Service because of this conduct. As part of her sentence, Czyz was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service while on Probation.

This case was investigated by United States Postal Service-Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG) and the United States Postal Inspection Service, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Per

