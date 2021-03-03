Governor Phil Murphy Boasts His White Pride in Celebration of Irish Heritage

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday boasted his white pride and Irish heritage as March is Irish American Heritage Month.

In a time when it may be unpopular for a wealthy, upper class, 63 year old white male to boast of his white Anglo-Saxon and Celtic background, Murphy dove right in, unashamed.

“Hailing from the Emerald Isle, generations of Irish people have shaped New Jersey and our nation – with humility, faith, generosity, and warmth. This #IrishAmericanHeritageMonth, and every month, I’m proud to be Irish,” Murphy said.

Loading...

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Unfortunately, in 2021, due to Murphy’s lockdowns, the Irish won’t be able to celebrate this year and many of their favorite places have been shut down. As of now, bar service also remains shut down and most towns across New Jersey have canceled their Irish heritage festivals and parades.

Loading...

Continue Reading Below