Harrison County woman indicted on firearms charge

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Harlie Christian Shaw, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted today on a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Shaw, 30, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Shaw, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, is accused of having a .22 caliber revolver in June 2020 in Harrison County.

Shaw is facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

