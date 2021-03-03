Jacksonville Man Sentenced To Extra Ten Months In Prison For Possessing Marijuana In Federal Custody

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Anthony Grier (Jacksonville, 33) to 10 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possessing marijuana while in federal custody at the Nassau County Jail. This sentence has been ordered to run consecutive to a 7-month federal sentence Grier was already serving, as well as consecutive to an additional 3-month state sentence he had received for battery on an inmate.

Grier had pleaded guilty on December 1, 2020.

According to court documents, Grier was being held in the Nassau County Jail as a federal inmate after he was sentenced to 7 months in prison for violating his federal supervision. On February 11, 2020, deputies from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office detected the scent of marijuana and traced it to the cell occupied by Grier. A law enforcement drug canine was deployed and did an open-air sniff of the cell. The canine alerted to the odor of marijuana, but no marijuana was found in the cell. Grier was escorted out of the cell to be searched. Before the search began, Grier produced a medical glove containing 15 marijuana cigarettes that he had on him.

This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.