Home News Topics Court Reports Jacksonville Man Sentenced To Extra Ten Months In Prison For Possessing Marijuana...

Jacksonville Man Sentenced To Extra Ten Months In Prison For Possessing Marijuana In Federal Custody

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondFlorida NewsPolice BlotterPress Release
Marijuana plants. Marijuana farming. prop. 64. Marijuana Flower Close Up.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Anthony Grier (Jacksonville, 33) to 10 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possessing marijuana while in federal custody at the Nassau County Jail. This sentence has been ordered to run consecutive to a 7-month federal sentence Grier was already serving, as well as consecutive to an additional 3-month state sentence he had received for battery on an inmate.

Grier had pleaded guilty on December 1, 2020.

Related News:  Man shot on Thornton Street in Albany

According to court documents, Grier was being held in the Nassau County Jail as a federal inmate after he was sentenced to 7 months in prison for violating his federal supervision. On February 11, 2020, deputies from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office detected the scent of marijuana and traced it to the cell occupied by Grier. A law enforcement drug canine was deployed and did an open-air sniff of the cell. The canine alerted to the odor of marijuana, but no marijuana was found in the cell. Grier was escorted out of the cell to be searched. Before the search began, Grier produced a medical glove containing 15 marijuana cigarettes that he had on him.

Related News:  Mom threw son's body into river, reported him as missing
Loading...

This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Continue Reading Below

Loading...

Previous articleVoyeuristic Photos of Trump Highlight the Unhinged Leftist Media and Possible Security Risk to Former President
Next articleAllergy and Asthma Associates in Roanoke Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge; Enters into Civil Resolution Over Health Care Fraud Allegations
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Today's News

Load more
- Advertisment -

Trending

Load more
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondFlorida NewsPolice BlotterPress Release

Jacksonville Man Sentenced To Extra Ten Months In Prison For Possessing Marijuana In Federal Custody

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Marijuana plants. Marijuana farming. prop. 64. Marijuana Flower Close Up.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Anthony Grier (Jacksonville, 33) to 10 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possessing marijuana while in federal custody at the Nassau County Jail. This sentence has been ordered to run consecutive to a 7-month federal sentence Grier was already serving, as well as consecutive to an additional 3-month state sentence he had received for battery on an inmate.

Related News:  Reporter shares closeup view of Ford Expedition that carried 25 migrants where 13 died

Grier had pleaded guilty on December 1, 2020.

Related News:  Man shot on Thornton Street in Albany

According to court documents, Grier was being held in the Nassau County Jail as a federal inmate after he was sentenced to 7 months in prison for violating his federal supervision. On February 11, 2020, deputies from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office detected the scent of marijuana and traced it to the cell occupied by Grier. A law enforcement drug canine was deployed and did an open-air sniff of the cell. The canine alerted to the odor of marijuana, but no marijuana was found in the cell. Grier was escorted out of the cell to be searched. Before the search began, Grier produced a medical glove containing 15 marijuana cigarettes that he had on him.

Related News:  Illegal alien wanted for rape in Kentucky arrested by Border Patrol agents in Texas
Loading...

This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.

Related News:  Man shot on Thornton Street in Albany
Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Continue Reading Below

Loading...

Previous articleVoyeuristic Photos of Trump Highlight the Unhinged Leftist Media and Possible Security Risk to Former President
Next articleAllergy and Asthma Associates in Roanoke Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge; Enters into Civil Resolution Over Health Care Fraud Allegations
RELATED ARTICLES

The Swamp

Load more
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondFlorida NewsPolice BlotterPress Release

Jacksonville Man Sentenced To Extra Ten Months In Prison For Possessing Marijuana In Federal Custody

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Marijuana plants. Marijuana farming. prop. 64. Marijuana Flower Close Up.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Anthony Grier (Jacksonville, 33) to 10 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possessing marijuana while in federal custody at the Nassau County Jail. This sentence has been ordered to run consecutive to a 7-month federal sentence Grier was already serving, as well as consecutive to an additional 3-month state sentence he had received for battery on an inmate.

Related News:  Aiken Resident Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison on Meth Charges

Grier had pleaded guilty on December 1, 2020.

Related News:  Clendenin Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

According to court documents, Grier was being held in the Nassau County Jail as a federal inmate after he was sentenced to 7 months in prison for violating his federal supervision. On February 11, 2020, deputies from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office detected the scent of marijuana and traced it to the cell occupied by Grier. A law enforcement drug canine was deployed and did an open-air sniff of the cell. The canine alerted to the odor of marijuana, but no marijuana was found in the cell. Grier was escorted out of the cell to be searched. Before the search began, Grier produced a medical glove containing 15 marijuana cigarettes that he had on him.

Related News:  Feds charge Baltimore SWAT cop for child pornography
Loading...

This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Continue Reading Below

Loading...

Previous articleVoyeuristic Photos of Trump Highlight the Unhinged Leftist Media and Possible Security Risk to Former President
Next articleAllergy and Asthma Associates in Roanoke Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge; Enters into Civil Resolution Over Health Care Fraud Allegations
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv