Nashville Man Outed By Dashcam Sentenced In Carjacking Case

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
NASHVILLE, TENN – March 1, 2021 – A Nashville man, who was unknowingly captured on an in-car video system making his getaway after carjacking another man, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court, to 117 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Shaun Harris, 23, pleaded guilty in October 2020 to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.  Harris has been in custody since May 2018 and was given credit for 33 months’ time served on the carjacking charge.

According to court documents, on the evening of May 24, 2018, Harris and a juvenile, robbed and carjacked a man at gunpoint at the Hickory Hollow Apartment complex in Antioch.  As they drove away in the victim’s car, the in-car camera system was activated and was recording their getaway.  After travelling a short distance, Harris noticed the camera, ripped it from the car, and threw it out of the window.  Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) detectives were able to gain remote access to the vehicle’s camera and capture video of the suspects.  The MNPD Public Affairs Office later posted the video on social media platforms and shared it with local media outlets, which led to the identification of Harris and the juvenile on the following day as well as the recovery of the victim’s vehicle.

This case was investigated by the MNPD and the FBI.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph P. Montminy prosecuted the case.

