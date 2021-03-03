Home News Topics Court Reports Navajo man charged with sexually abusing a child            

Navajo man charged with sexually abusing a child            

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondNew Mexico NewsPolice BlotterPress Release
Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Manison Largo, 41, of Church Rock, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, made an appearance on March 1 in federal court where he is charged with sexually abusing a child younger than 16. Pending trial, Largo will be released to a halfway house when space is available.

According to a criminal complaint, on multiple occasions beginning in approximately 2017, Largo allegedly sexually abused the victim, who is also an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. During the course of the alleged abuse, which occurred at Largo’s residence in Church Rock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation, the victim had not attained the age of 12. The victim was able to borrow a phone and called 911 to report the abuse on or about Feb. 2.

Related News:  Reporter shares closeup view of Ford Expedition that carried 25 migrants where 13 died

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Largo faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison.

Loading...

The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Alexander F. Flores is prosecuting the case.

Continue Reading Below

Loading...

Previous articleHazleton Man Sentenced To 51 Months’ Imprisonment For Heroin And Fentanyl Trafficking
Next articleEugene Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Today's News

Load more
- Advertisment -

Trending

Load more
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondNew Mexico NewsPolice BlotterPress Release

Navajo man charged with sexually abusing a child            

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Manison Largo, 41, of Church Rock, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, made an appearance on March 1 in federal court where he is charged with sexually abusing a child younger than 16. Pending trial, Largo will be released to a halfway house when space is available.

Related News:  Reporter shares closeup view of Ford Expedition that carried 25 migrants where 13 died

According to a criminal complaint, on multiple occasions beginning in approximately 2017, Largo allegedly sexually abused the victim, who is also an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. During the course of the alleged abuse, which occurred at Largo’s residence in Church Rock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation, the victim had not attained the age of 12. The victim was able to borrow a phone and called 911 to report the abuse on or about Feb. 2.

Related News:  Reporter shares closeup view of Ford Expedition that carried 25 migrants where 13 died

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Largo faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison.

Related News:  Dallas Tax Preparer Sentenced, Ordered to Pay $11.9 Million for Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns
Loading...

The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Alexander F. Flores is prosecuting the case.

Continue Reading Below

Loading...

Previous articleHazleton Man Sentenced To 51 Months’ Imprisonment For Heroin And Fentanyl Trafficking
Next articleEugene Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old
RELATED ARTICLES

The Swamp

Load more
News TopicsCourt ReportsShore News BeyondNew Mexico NewsPolice BlotterPress Release

Navajo man charged with sexually abusing a child            

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Manison Largo, 41, of Church Rock, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, made an appearance on March 1 in federal court where he is charged with sexually abusing a child younger than 16. Pending trial, Largo will be released to a halfway house when space is available.

Related News:  After covering his brother throughout pandemic, CNN's Chris Cuomo says he now cannot cover his brother Andrew

According to a criminal complaint, on multiple occasions beginning in approximately 2017, Largo allegedly sexually abused the victim, who is also an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. During the course of the alleged abuse, which occurred at Largo’s residence in Church Rock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation, the victim had not attained the age of 12. The victim was able to borrow a phone and called 911 to report the abuse on or about Feb. 2.

Related News:  Feds charge Baltimore SWAT cop for child pornography

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Largo faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison.

Loading...

The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Alexander F. Flores is prosecuting the case.

Continue Reading Below

Loading...

Previous articleHazleton Man Sentenced To 51 Months’ Imprisonment For Heroin And Fentanyl Trafficking
Next articleEugene Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv