Navajo man charged with sexually abusing a child            

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Manison Largo, 41, of Church Rock, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, made an appearance on March 1 in federal court where he is charged with sexually abusing a child younger than 16. Pending trial, Largo will be released to a halfway house when space is available.

According to a criminal complaint, on multiple occasions beginning in approximately 2017, Largo allegedly sexually abused the victim, who is also an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. During the course of the alleged abuse, which occurred at Largo’s residence in Church Rock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation, the victim had not attained the age of 12. The victim was able to borrow a phone and called 911 to report the abuse on or about Feb. 2.

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Largo faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison.

The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Alexander F. Flores is prosecuting the case.