NBA unveils new hand sanitizer cam

The National Basketball Association has unveiled the latest in COVID-19 compliance technology, the hand sanitizer cam. It’s a fun way during timeouts, intermission and other game breaks to engage the sparse crowds allowed into some NBA arenas. The hand sanitizer is video was featured at a recent Milwaukee Bucks game.

The NBA now has a “Hand Sanitizer Cam”

