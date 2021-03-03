Home News Topics Entertainment NBA unveils new hand sanitizer cam

NBA unveils new hand sanitizer cam

By Jessica Woods
The National Basketball Association has unveiled the latest in COVID-19 compliance technology, the hand sanitizer cam.  It’s a fun way during timeouts, intermission and other game breaks to engage the sparse crowds allowed into some NBA arenas.  The hand sanitizer is video was featured at a recent Milwaukee Bucks game.

What do you think of the new hand sanitizer cam? Let us know in the comments below.

