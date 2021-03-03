Home Shore News Beyond Florida News Shalimar roommates both caught with child pornography

Shalimar roommates both caught with child pornography

By Jeff Jones
Shore News BeyondFlorida NewsNews TopicsPolice Blotter

SHALIMAR, FL – Two men who were roommates were both found to be in possession of child pornography during a warrant search of their home in Shalimar in February.

Police said that on February 26th, 2021 members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section served a search warrant at 42 Fawn Ln. in Shalimar. The search warrant was in reference to possession of child pornography.

“An investigation was initiated by the Sherriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC),” the OCSO said in a statement. “During the course of the investigation, Weston Jines was identified as a suspect. A search warrant was applied for and granted for Jines’ home and an arrest warrant was approved for Jines for Possession of Child Pornography (20 counts) and Use of a Two-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony.”

Related News:  Ohio doctor sent to prison for illegally prescribing dangerous drugs
Loading...

During the execution of the search warrant Jines’ roommate, Jacob Rush, was found to be in possession of child pornography as well. Based on the new information, an arrest warrant was secured for Rush for Possession of Child Pornography (20 counts) and Use of a Two-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony.

Both are being held at the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting bond.

Continue Reading Below

Loading...

Loading...

Previous articleMount Olive Police Condemn Murphy’s Law That Allows Underage Drinking, Pot Smoking
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Today's News

Load more
- Advertisment -

Trending

Load more
Shore News BeyondFlorida NewsNews TopicsPolice Blotter

Shalimar roommates both caught with child pornography

By Jeff Jones

SHALIMAR, FL – Two men who were roommates were both found to be in possession of child pornography during a warrant search of their home in Shalimar in February.

Related News:  Feds charge Baltimore SWAT cop for child pornography

Police said that on February 26th, 2021 members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section served a search warrant at 42 Fawn Ln. in Shalimar. The search warrant was in reference to possession of child pornography.

“An investigation was initiated by the Sherriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC),” the OCSO said in a statement. “During the course of the investigation, Weston Jines was identified as a suspect. A search warrant was applied for and granted for Jines’ home and an arrest warrant was approved for Jines for Possession of Child Pornography (20 counts) and Use of a Two-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony.”

Related News:  Dallas police arrest Oasis Apartment woman for murder of Timothy Nelson
Loading...

During the execution of the search warrant Jines’ roommate, Jacob Rush, was found to be in possession of child pornography as well. Based on the new information, an arrest warrant was secured for Rush for Possession of Child Pornography (20 counts) and Use of a Two-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony.

Related News:  Hudson Woman Sentenced to 15 Months for Tampering with Consumer Products and Unlawfully Obtaining Controlled Substances          

Both are being held at the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting bond.

Continue Reading Below

Loading...

Loading...

Previous articleMount Olive Police Condemn Murphy’s Law That Allows Underage Drinking, Pot Smoking
RELATED ARTICLES

The Swamp

Load more
Shore News BeyondFlorida NewsNews TopicsPolice Blotter

Shalimar roommates both caught with child pornography

By Jeff Jones

SHALIMAR, FL – Two men who were roommates were both found to be in possession of child pornography during a warrant search of their home in Shalimar in February.

Police said that on February 26th, 2021 members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section served a search warrant at 42 Fawn Ln. in Shalimar. The search warrant was in reference to possession of child pornography.

Related News:  Border agents stopped human trafficking tractor-trailer just miles away from Tuesday's fatal crash that killed 13

“An investigation was initiated by the Sherriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC),” the OCSO said in a statement. “During the course of the investigation, Weston Jines was identified as a suspect. A search warrant was applied for and granted for Jines’ home and an arrest warrant was approved for Jines for Possession of Child Pornography (20 counts) and Use of a Two-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony.”

Related News:  Three shot inside Baltimore's Island Pride Carry-Out restaurant
Loading...

During the execution of the search warrant Jines’ roommate, Jacob Rush, was found to be in possession of child pornography as well. Based on the new information, an arrest warrant was secured for Rush for Possession of Child Pornography (20 counts) and Use of a Two-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony.

Both are being held at the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting bond.

Continue Reading Below

Loading...

Loading...

Previous articleMount Olive Police Condemn Murphy’s Law That Allows Underage Drinking, Pot Smoking
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv