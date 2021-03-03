Home News Topics Court Reports Tulsa Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing...

Tulsa Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sexually Abusing a Child

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
News TopicsCourt ReportsOklahoma NewsPress Release
United States Court House. Courthouse facade with columns, lower Manhattan New York USA

TULSA, OKLAHOMA – A man who was convicted of sexually abusing a child for more than 2 years was sentenced in federal court, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Joshua Dale Armstrong, 33, of Tulsa, to 360 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Armstrong will also be required to register as a sex offender once released.

“Joshua Armstrong preyed upon a defenseless child and engaged in a horrific pattern of repeated rapes and molestation that lasted years. While there is nothing that can make up for the pain and suffering of the victim in this case, a thirty year sentence reflects the heinousness of Armstrong’s crimes and provides a strong deterrent to others who would seek to victimize children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.  “I’m thankful for the child victim in this case, who bravely came forward to report her abuse and allowed Armstrong to be brought to justice.”

In November, Armstrong pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse and to abusive sexual contact of a minor under 12-years-old in Indian Country. From Jan. 1, 2018 to April 16, 2020, Armstrong abused a position of trust to engage in sexual acts with the child.

Armstrong was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prison’s Facility.

The Tulsa Police Department and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Devon Lash and Christopher J. Nassar prosecuted the case.

