Biden administration shuts down ICE public safety page, ceases reporting criminal deportations

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) has shut down a Twitter page that was used to alert residents living in border communities of possible public safety threats.

The shutdown comes as the administration of President Joe Biden revamps the entire agency. The page has been active since 2013 when it started under the administration of President Barack Obama.

It seems the Biden Admin locked @ICEAlerts because if you were to report the location of one of these dangerous aliens to ICE, it would become too obvious that these assaulters, drug dealers, thieves, and drunk drivers are now allowed to go free under Biden's policies. — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

This week, the agency’s “@IceAlerts” page went dark and the Biden administration says it will not be coming back.

Loading...

“ICE routinely updates its many communication tools to ensure accurate information remains consistent with current priorities. As with similar accounts associated with prior administrations’ policies, @ICEalerts was archived as it was no longer being maintained,” the administration said in response to media inquiries.

Since taking office, ICE has ceased regular reporting of criminal deportations which under President Trump and President Obama featured daily news releases with photographs from the field of agents removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

Continue Reading Below

Since taking power, the only criminal deportation release issued by the agency under the Biden administration was the removal of a World War II Nazi party member and concentration camp guard.

Loading...