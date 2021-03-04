Faulty AC Unit Sends 5 Students to Hospital at Lake Weir High School in Florida

OCALA, FL – Five students were taken to the hospital after a fault air conditioning unit sent fumes through the air shortly after lunch at Lake Weir High School.

Principal Colleen Wade said none of the injuries were serious.

“After lunch today, an air conditioner in one of our classrooms malfunctioned and sent fumes into the air,” Wade said. “The teacher and students in this classroom evacuated outside to safety. Paramedics responded to our campus and took four students and one adult to the hospital as a precaution.”

Principal Wade said a parent took the fifth student to the hospital as well. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this incident.

“We did have a large emergency response with dozens of police and fire vehicles on campus… all to ensure everyone was safe,” Wade added. “Our team did a great job, and our students knew exactly what to do in this situation. We train for it, and today, we put that training to the test.”

