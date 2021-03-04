Home Uncategorized Fire Guts New Jersey Howard Johnson

Fire Guts New Jersey Howard Johnson

By Charlie Dwyer
Uncategorized
SourceGloucester Township Police

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ  – Early Wednesday morning, a fire ripped through the Gloucester Township Howard Johnson Hotel on the Black Horse Pike.  Initially, chaos ensued as guests evacuated their rooms, assisted by police and firefighters arriving on scene.

The fire was reported at 3:33 am the Gloucester Township Police department reported.

“Arriving officers observed heavy fire from the roof. Officers began to evacuate occupants as numerous fire companies arrived on location,” the department said. “Multiple fire companies operated on the fire which incorporated 2 of the 3 buildings.

Related News:  Gary crack dealer gets 5 years in prison
Loading...

Firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours.

Related News:  Breaking: NJ DOT Fixes Pothole on Route 9 in South Amboy

The fire was placed under control at approximately 5:30 am.

Continue Reading Below

There were no injuries and a numerous amount of residents were displaced. State Highway Rt. 168, The Black Horse Pike, was shut down for an extended time between Almonesson and Brown Ave. The fire is currently under investigation by multiple agencies.

Related News:  Breaking: NJ DOT Fixes Pothole on Route 9 in South Amboy
Loading...

Previous article13 Dead After Brazen Human Traffickers Cut Hole in Border Wall, Crash Overloaded Truck
Next articleNew Jersey Man Arrested for Vandalizing America’s Stonehenge in New Hampshire
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Trending

Load more

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv