Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz Puts His New Jersey Home Up For Sale

WOODSTOWN, NJ – Carson Wentz is going the Indianapolis Colts and the former Eagles’ quarterback has listed his Woodstown, New Jersey home for $1.7 million.

In February, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts for a 2022 second-round pick and the 85th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. A clause in the trade says that if Wentz plays at least 70% of the games in the 2021 season, that second-round pick will be upgraded to a first-round pick.

Wentz will be leaving New Jersey in his rearview mirror, along with his $1.7 million estate that features a gym, movie theater, bar, game room, detached pole barn shed, a private pond and 7,408 square feet of living space.

The home is being listed by Val Nunnenkamp of Keller Williams Realty, Marlton. It features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and is situated on 11 spacious acres. It’s located just 28 miles from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

You can view the full listing on Homesnap. Here’s a small preview.

The home features a full bar and game room.



The master bath is ready and waiting with a view.

You can watch the Eagle’s games inside the movie theater.