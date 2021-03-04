Jersey Mike’s Subs Raising Money for Make-A-Wish New Jersey during Month of Giving

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Make-A-Wish New Jersey is joining forces with 95 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations throughout the state for the 11th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities.

This is the 5th year of the sub shop’s partnership with Make-A-Wish New Jersey. In that time, the campaign has raised more than $1.1 million for the charity, delivering 152 wishes to local kids.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the partner charities.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities, including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”

Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area and for more information on our charity partners, please visit our charity listing by state.

About Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com). Join the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.