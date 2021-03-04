Walmart accused of racism for putting security devices only on darker makeup shades

Walmart has been accused of 50 shades of racism in a viral video that showed a store in Kentucky having security tags on makeup. But, it wasn’t all of the makeup, the anti-theft devices were only placed on makeup colors in darker shades.

Racist Walmart in Kentucky puts security tags on just the darker shades of makeup pic.twitter.com/gMn7qCylZw — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 1, 2021

A video posted to TikTok went viral after being shared on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, gaining well over 1,000,000 views.

“I’m at my local Walmart and I’m just looking at the makeup section and I noticed this,” @alynicoletta says in the viral video. “I’m looking at the concealers and they are all normal, but then once you get down to the darker shades, they have little security tags all over them. But they don’t for the lighter colors. So, Walmart, tell me that you’re racist without actually saying that you’re racist.”

Loading...

Walmart has since issued a statement saying that the company allows individual stories to add additional security for items to prevent theft.

“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind at Walmart,” Walmart said in a statement provided to Newsweek. “We serve millions of customers weekly, crossing all demographics, and are focused on meeting their needs while providing the best shopping experience at each store.”