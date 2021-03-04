Home News Topics Business News Walmart accused of racism for putting security devices only on darker makeup...

Walmart accused of racism for putting security devices only on darker makeup shades

By Charlie Dwyer
News TopicsBusiness NewsInsane HeadlinesShore News Beyond
SourceNewsweek

Walmart has been accused of 50 shades of racism in a viral video that showed a store in Kentucky having security tags on makeup.  But, it wasn’t all of the makeup, the anti-theft devices were only placed on makeup colors in darker shades.

A video posted to TikTok went viral after being shared on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, gaining well over 1,000,000 views.

Related News:  NBA unveils new hand sanitizer cam
Related News:  Illegal alien wanted for rape in Kentucky arrested by Border Patrol agents in Texas

“I’m at my local Walmart and I’m just looking at the makeup section and I noticed this,” @alynicoletta says in the viral video. “I’m looking at the concealers and they are all normal, but then once you get down to the darker shades, they have little security tags all over them. But they don’t for the lighter colors. So, Walmart, tell me that you’re racist without actually saying that you’re racist.”

Loading...

Walmart has since issued a statement saying that the company allows individual stories to add additional security for items to prevent theft.

Related News:  In crime infested NYC, pigeons are now pushing each other off subway platforms
Related News:  Critics say new Cadbury Creme Egg Commercial goes too far

“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind at Walmart,” Walmart said in a statement provided to Newsweek.  “We serve millions of customers weekly, crossing all demographics, and are focused on meeting their needs while providing the best shopping experience at each store.”

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.
Previous articleRacism on the high seas as fisherman casts the N-word and more during boat rage incident
Next articleTampa police fire school resource officer for calling residents “Ghetto N—–s”
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Trending

Load more

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv