White House cuts live feed after Biden offers to answer questions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden has been hiding from taking questions in public from the media and fellow politicians since taking office, instead deferring his presidency’s public interface to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

On Wednesday, after being in office for over a full month without hosting a single press conference, Biden offered to publicly answer questions the House Democratic Caucus.

Seconds after offering to answer questions on camera for the first time, the White House abruptly cut the President’s live feed.

BIDEN: "I'm happy to take questions if that's what I'm supposed to do…" *White House feed cut* pic.twitter.com/y5BHhgXWOB — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 3, 2021

“Thank you,” the President told members of the virtual meeting. “And I’d be happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do…whatever you want me to do.”

The video then awkwardly cut out and ended.