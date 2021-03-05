Home News Topics Court Reports Cheney man convicted for making threats against juvenile using Google Chat

Cheney man convicted for making threats against juvenile using Google Chat

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
WICHITA, KAN – Gage H. Clausen, 21, of Cheney, Kansas, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violation of 18 U.S.C. § 875(c), Interstate Communication of a Threat.  Clausen previously communicated a threat via the internet on the life of a juvenile.

“Gage Clausen threatened serious bodily harm against another person via the Internet,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “His plea of guilty today should send a message that, you cannot hide behind a computer keyboard and make threats against another person with impunity. These threats are taken seriously, they are investigated and people are held accountable.”

Google has several App Engines, none of which are located in the State of Kansas.  These engines are located in Iowa, South Carolina, Virginia, Oregon, California, Utah, and Nevada.  In order for Clausen’s communication to be received by the victim the communication would have traveled through one of these engines, thus Clausen’s communication traveled in interstate commerce before reaching the victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 25, 2021 at 2:30, before U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting the case.

