Convicted felon sentenced to over nineteen years for selling meth Sold methamphetamine to a federal agent

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress announced today that Leon Perry Jr., 37, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon for Distribution of Methamphetamine. Perry Jr. was previously convicted of a serious violent felony, and his mandatory minimum sentence was enhanced for that reason.

“Prosecuting those who have a history of violence, like Perry Jr., who choose to sell the illegal drugs that are devastating our communities and igniting violence, will continue to be a priority of this office,” said Childress. “It is just another tool that can be used to help curb the violence that has been escalating in this city and throughout the country.”

In 2019, Perry Jr. was being investigated for the distribution of methamphetamine in and around the Indianapolis area. Not only was he distributing methamphetamine throughout the community, he was unknowingly selling it to the officers investigating him. In total, Perry Jr. sold over 600 grams to the officer.

Perry Jr. was considered a serious violent felony due to his prior conviction in 2010 for Aggravated Battery, a B felony in Marion County, Indiana, Cause Number 49G04-0903- FA-036591. In addition to that conviction, Perry Jr. had four other prior felony convictions in Marion County, Indiana, including felony Carrying a Handgun without a License under Cause Number 49G05-0508-FC-130910 in 2005, and felony Criminal Recklessness under Cause Number 49G04-0709-FC-197671 in 2008.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“This lengthy sentence clearly demonstrates the FBI and our partners remain committed to going after those who not only endanger the community by selling illegal substances, but who have a history of violent activity,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “It is important for those who traffic meth and other narcotics to know we will continue to use all available resources to prevent dealers from peddling their poison in our communities.”

According to Assistant United States Attorney Michelle P. Brady, who prosecuted this case for the government, Perry Jr. must also pay a $1000 fine and serve 10 years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

In November of 2020, Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress renewed a Strategic Plan designed to shape and strengthen the District’s response to its most significant public safety challenges. This prosecution demonstrates the Office’s enduring commitment to prosecute organizations and individuals distributing cocaine, marijuana, and other controlled substances. See United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana Strategic Plan Section 3.3.