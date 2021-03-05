Dominican National Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

BOSTON, MASS – A Dominican national was sentenced yesterday in connection with drug trafficking activities involving fentanyl.

Jonathan Mejia, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and two years of supervised release. In November 2020, Mejia pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Mejia was arrested and charged in July 2020.

Mejia made three separate sales of fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer in June and July 2020 in Lawrence. While on his way to make a fourth sale of fentanyl, agents arrested Mejia.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Boston Field Office made the announcement. Valuable assistance was provided by the Lawrence Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen W. Hassink of Mendell’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.