Filer Man Sentenced to 3 Years for Possessing Child Pornography

BOISE, IDAHO – Scott Nice, 31, of Filer, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 36 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Nice to serve ten years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Nice pleaded guilty to the charge on March 6, 2020.

According to court records, between January 30, 2019 and February 5, 2019, law enforcement computers operated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force downloaded several files of child pornography that were made available by Nice’s computer via a peer-to-peer network. A federal magistrate judge issued a search warrant for Nice’s Filer residence. FBI and ICAC members executed the search warrant and seized a laptop computer from Nice’s residence. A forensic examination of the computer revealed files of child pornography anime and internet history showing that the computer had been used to view child pornography videos. Nice admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography and child pornography anime.

At sentencing, Judge Nye also ordered Nice to forfeit the computer used in the commission of the offense. As a result of conviction, Nice will be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. As part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office partner to marshal federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

