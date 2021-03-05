Grand Jury Indicts Rochester Man On Multiple Child Pornography Charges Including Enticement and Production

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging James Oliver Young, 52, of Rochester, NY, with enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, conspiracy to produce child pornography, and production and receipt of child pornography. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Marangola, who is handling the case, stated that the according to the indictment and previously filed complaints filed against the defendant and co-defendant and Rebecca Wilson, on April 17, 2020, the New York State Police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an “Ollie Young” was communicating with a Minor Victim (MV1), in Rochester through private messages on Facebook. It appeared that “Ollie Young” was attempting to entice MV1 to produce and send apparent child exploitation images as well as engage in sexual activity. “Ollie Young” was later identified as defendant Young. Subsequent investigation determined that Young and Wilson allegedly had sexual relations with MV1 on multiple occasions.

On April 18, 2020, New York State Police executed a search warrant and seized multiple devices, including two cell phones belonging to Wilson. Investigators located multiple videos depicting child pornography involving Minor Victim 2 (MV2).

Rebecca Wilson previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and is awaiting sentencing.

Young made an initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and was detained.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Barry Chase, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

