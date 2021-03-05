Man who robbed Hamilton Circle K apprehended in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, OH – A man who was wanted for the robbery of the Circle K and other businesses in the Hamilton and Butler County area has been arrested by the Hamilton Police Department.

Police here say Josh Allen Hatfield was arrested yesterday by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division on five counts of Aggravated Robbery.

Hatfield is charged with Robbery of the Circle K on Pleasant Avenue, Das Market and River View Market in Hamilton.

“He is also wanted for Robbery of two stores in Hamilton County,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “He is charged with Aggravated Robbery with Firearm Specifications. Great job to the Hamilton Police Department for there endless effort in identifying and signing warrants on this subject and the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division who often works tirelessly behind the scenes to not only located these individuals but execute the arrest getting them off the streets.”

