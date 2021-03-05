Maple Shade man arrested for murder of 60-year-old man at his home

MAPLE SHADE, NJ – A 23-year-old Maple Shade man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Lovelle Laramore on February 24, 2021, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trenton Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to 407 Home Avenue on a report of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, they found 60-year-old Lovelle Laramore on the couch with two gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department revealed that Davon Marecheau was with the victim, his great-uncle, inside the residence on February 24 at the time of the murder. Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance that recorded audio of the gunshots as well as video of Marecheau leaving the scene after the shooting. During an execution of a search warrant at Marecheau’s apartment on March 4, detectives located several thousand dollars that Marecheau had taken from the victim’s residence after the murder.

Marecheau is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft. He is being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

Despite having been charged, all persons are presumed innocent until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

