Arizona state trooper intentionally stuck by suspect in fleeing SUV

CACTUS, AZ – An Arizona State Trooper was intentionally struck by a suspect attempting to flee a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The Arizona State Police report that just after 3 a.m., a trooper northbound on Interstate 17 prior to Cactus observed a gray sedan traveling at over 100 miles per hour.

“The trooper attempted to stop the sedan as it exited northbound I-17 at Cactus. The driver of the sedan went through the traffic light at a high rate of speed, lost control, and spun out. The driver exited and fled,” AZPD said.

The trooper pursued. As the trooper was chasing the suspect on foot, the driver of a second vehicle – a white Chevrolet Tahoe­ – struck the trooper with the Tahoe. The suspect on foot jumped into the Tahoe.

In fear for his life, the trooper fired his duty weapon at the driver of the Tahoe as it fled eastbound on Cactus. The trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department later located the Tahoe near 21st Avenue and Larkspur.

One suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for serious injuries sustained from the trooper’s shots. She is identified as an adult female in her late teens. The driver of the sedan is still outstanding.

The northbound I-17 and Cactus off ramp as well as eastbound Cactus from I-17 will be closed for the investigation.

