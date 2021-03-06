Home New Jersey News Burlington County News Gloucester police arrest Philadelphia man who fled traffic stop

Gloucester police arrest Philadelphia man who fled traffic stop

By Charlie Dwyer
SourceGloucester Township Police Department
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, March 5, 2021, at approximately 4:02 PM, the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to the area of N. Black Horse Pike for reports of an erratic driver. A GTPD Officer located the vehicle, a silver Chrysler 300 with Pennsylvania registration, stopped on the Black Horse Pike in front of the Dunkin Donuts.

The Officer initiated a motor vehicle stop, approached the vehicle, and attempted to engage the driver. The driver then fled at a high rate of speed into a residential area of Glendora.

The driver struck a parked vehicle and a curb on Central Avenue then proceeded onto N. Otter Branch Drive. The driver then struck a second curb and stop sign on N. Otter Branch Drive. The driver finally stopped on Eastwood Drive and was approached by a resident. The resident reported that the driver was in a manic state. The driver was also reportedly in possession of what appeared to be a handgun. The driver fled on foot further into the Glendora area.

A command post was established as additional Officers and Detectives arrived on scene. Officers continued to search the area in an attempt to locate the driver. During the search, a resident called reporting a suspicious person in their backyard hiding in a shed. Officers responded to the 400 block of N. Otter Branch Drive and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

The driver was apprehended and transported to police headquarters. At police headquarters, the driver gave a full confession. No firearms were recovered during the investigation and the driver was found to be in possession of a cellular phone.

The driver was processed on a criminal summons for Eluding, Resisting Arrest, and was issued multiple traffic summonses.
Arrested (Driver): Nicholas M. Oteri, age 42, 1600 Block of W. Ritner Street, Philadelphia, PA

