Gloucester police arrest Philadelphia man who fled traffic stop

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, March 5, 2021, at approximately 4:02 PM, the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to the area of N. Black Horse Pike for reports of an erratic driver. A GTPD Officer located the vehicle, a silver Chrysler 300 with Pennsylvania registration, stopped on the Black Horse Pike in front of the Dunkin Donuts.

The Officer initiated a motor vehicle stop, approached the vehicle, and attempted to engage the driver. The driver then fled at a high rate of speed into a residential area of Glendora.

The driver struck a parked vehicle and a curb on Central Avenue then proceeded onto N. Otter Branch Drive. The driver then struck a second curb and stop sign on N. Otter Branch Drive. The driver finally stopped on Eastwood Drive and was approached by a resident. The resident reported that the driver was in a manic state. The driver was also reportedly in possession of what appeared to be a handgun. The driver fled on foot further into the Glendora area.

A command post was established as additional Officers and Detectives arrived on scene. Officers continued to search the area in an attempt to locate the driver. During the search, a resident called reporting a suspicious person in their backyard hiding in a shed. Officers responded to the 400 block of N. Otter Branch Drive and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

The driver was apprehended and transported to police headquarters. At police headquarters, the driver gave a full confession. No firearms were recovered during the investigation and the driver was found to be in possession of a cellular phone.

The driver was processed on a criminal summons for Eluding, Resisting Arrest, and was issued multiple traffic summonses.

Arrested (Driver): Nicholas M. Oteri, age 42, 1600 Block of W. Ritner Street, Philadelphia, PA

