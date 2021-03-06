Man charged for murder of missing woman in Boynton Beach

Loading...

BOYTON BEACH, FL – At this time, police are releasing limited information due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, but today reported the arrest of a man suspected of murdering a woman reported missing in Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach Police confirmed the discovery of human remains at 152 S.E. 28th Court on Friday. Later in the night, police announced a suspect was in custody.

Boynton Beach Police on Friday night arrested Roberto Colon, 66, of Boynton Beach and charged him with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Mary Stella Gomez-Mullet.

Mullet was reported missing to Boynton Beach Police on Feb. 20.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with Mary’s family and loved ones,” Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said. “We remain dedicated to this ongoing investigation and bringing justice to her family.”

“No further details will be released at this time so as not to compromise the integrity of this extremely active investigation. We will provide updates when information can be made public,” the Boyton Beach Police Department said.

