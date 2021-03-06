Home News Featured News NYPD ambushed by man, gunfire during domestic disturbance call

Two NYPD officers shot in a hail of gunfire at a domestic disturbance call

By Adam Devine
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department has released body camera footage from a November 2020 shooting in which officers responding to a domestic disturbance call were confronted and attacked by an angry man.

NYPD officers Christopher Wells and Joe Murphy were both shot by the gunman but were able to return fire.  41-year-old Rondell Goppy was shot dead.

The incident unfolded on November 24th at around 12:45 pm on 179th Street.

