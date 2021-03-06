NYPD ambushed by man, gunfire during domestic disturbance call

Loading...

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department has released body camera footage from a November 2020 shooting in which officers responding to a domestic disturbance call were confronted and attacked by an angry man.

WATCH – 2 NYPD officers are escorting a domestic violence victim home to pick up belongings when her husband arrives and opens fire.

In a split second everything changes, and that is the reality of police work. The woman is saved and they are both wounded. #police #heroes pic.twitter.com/IBD7vfvt1e — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) March 7, 2021

NYPD officers Christopher Wells and Joe Murphy were both shot by the gunman but were able to return fire. 41-year-old Rondell Goppy was shot dead.

The incident unfolded on November 24th at around 12:45 pm on 179th Street.